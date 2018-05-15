Saccone loses GOP primary comeback bid in Pa.

Republican State Sen. Guy Reschenthaler is projected to win the GOP primary for Pennsylvania’s 14th Congressional District, a victory that puts him in strong position to win a spot in the House of Representatives come November.

The result also deals another damaging blow to the political career of GOP state Rep. Rick Saccone, who had looked to this primary for redemption after an embarrassing loss in a closely watched special election just weeks ago.

With 97 percent of precincts reporting Tuesday night, Reschenthaler led Saccone by a margin of 55 percent to 45 percent.

Saccone gave a teary concession speech, telling the crowd at his election night party that "I don't think we could have fought any harder," according to Pittsburgh's National Public Radio affiliate WESA

ADVERTISEMENT

In the aftermath, Republicans lambasted Saccone as a weak candidate and openly mused about whether Reschenthaler would have fared better if he had won the nomination instead.

Reschenthaler built off of that sentiment to run again for the 14th district after new congressional boundaries drawn by the state Supreme Court went into effect. This time, with the decision in the hands of the voters instead of party insiders, he emerged victorious. Among his backers, former Rep. Tim Murphy Tim MurphyNearly half of voters hope for Dems to win majority in 2018: poll GOP Rep. Dent will leave Congress in May Politics over guns and mental health have hurt our communities and citizens MORE (R-Pa.), whose resignation amid reports he asked a mistress to get an abortion triggered March special election. Much of Murphy's former district is now a part of the new 14th district.

The state senator will be considered the heavy favorite in the district, which President Trump Donald John TrumpOregon governor to face state rep in November Ashford, Eastman neck and neck in Nebraska Dem primary Progressive pick Wild wins Dem primary for Pa. House seat MORE won by almost 30 points in 2016.