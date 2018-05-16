Nonprofit executive Kara Eastman is the projected winner of Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary, staving off a comeback bid by former Democratic Rep. Brad Ashford John (Brad) Bradley AshfordThe Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by CVS Health — Big night for women in primary elections Former Dem rep's comeback bid foiled by Neb. primary loss Ashford, Eastman neck and neck in Nebraska Dem primary MORE.

Eastman toppled Ashford by a razor-thin margin. The race went on, too close to call, well into Wednesday morning as more votes rolled in. But when the dust settled, Eastman expanded her lead to a margin of 51.4 to 48.6 percent, enough to avoid an automatic recount.

“I am probably very visibly humbled and honored to accept the Democratic nomination,” she said in the early hours of Wednesday morning as the result became clear, according to the Omaha World Herald.

Eastman ran as the progressive alternative to Ashford, seizing on the enthusiasm within the party stoked by opposition toand arguing that a true progressive candidate from outside politics can help carry the party’s flag forward.

Eastman argued for progressive policies like “Medicare for all,” called for the repeal of the recent GOP tax cut bill and has a stance on abortion that’s to the left of Ashford’s.

By contrast, Ashford’s supporters had sought to frame him as a consensus-builder with the experience needed to get things done in Washington for his home district. While he served just one term in Congress, he has a long career in the state legislature, serving as an independent, a Republican and a Democrat.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee had added Ashford to its "Red to Blue" list, which highlights promising candidates and gives them access to key financial and organizational support.

The victory is another success for progressives in the ongoing internal debate over the party's direction.

But the race will be a true test of the progressive hypothesis, as many moderate Democrats and Republicans believe Eastman is too far to the left to win in a district that just voted Ashford out two years ago.

Eastman will face off against Rep. Don Bacon, the Republican who unseated Ashford in 2016. Bacon, a military veteran, drove up his margins in the conservative Sarpy County while tying the moderate Ashford to the Democratic Party at large.

--This report was updated at 6:24 a.m.