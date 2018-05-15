Ashford, Eastman neck and neck in Nebraska Dem primary

The Democratic primary in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District remained a tight racenight, with former Rep.and nonprofit executive Kara Eastman separated by just a handful of votes.

Neither news outlets nor the state of Pennsylvania have yet called the race, which Eastman now leads by 0.6 percent just before midnight, according to the Associated Press. County election boards appear to be reporting final results late into the evening and it's possible the race could go to a recount.

Eastman argued for progressive policies like “Medicare for all,” called for the repeal of the recent GOP tax cut bill and has a stance on abortion that’s to the left of Ashford’s.

But while a win for her would be a victory for progressives who have sought to boost more liberal candidates over moderates, its possible that Eastman's record could hurt the party's chances of defeating Bacon in a district that includes both the liberal college town of Omaha and the more conservative Sarpy County.