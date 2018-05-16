 

Democrat wins Philadelphia-area state House seat for the first time in decades

By Avery Anapol - 05/16/18 07:11 AM EDT
A Democratic candidate won a key Pennsylvania state House seat on Tuesday, flipping the district from red to blue for the first time in decades.

Representative-elect Helen Tai won a special election for Pennsylvania House District 178, a suburban Philadelphia seat that Republicans have held since 1983, according to liberal news website Daily Kos.

Tai beat out Republican Wendi Thomas to serve out the remaining six months of former state Rep. Scott Petri’s (R) term. Petri resigned to take over the Philadelphia Parking Authority. Tai and Thomas will both be on the ballot in November for the next full two-year term.

President TrumpDonald John TrumpOregon governor to face state rep in November Ashford, Eastman neck and neck in Nebraska Dem primary Progressive pick Wild wins Dem primary for Pa. House seat MORE won the district by 3-point margin in 2016, and the district went to Mitt RomneyWillard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyHow the embassy move widens the partisan divide over Israel Shep Smith: Jeffress views on other religious groups, LGBT community 'are well-documented' The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by CVS Health — Trump makes history with foreign policy decisions MORE by a wider 13-point margin in 2012 against former President Obama.

Former Vice President Joe BidenJoseph (Joe) Robinette BidenDem to White House: Leaks could be prevented if officials were 'behaving normally' Biden joins group of world leaders working to stop election meddling Mulvaney defends White House aide over 'dying' McCain comment: It was 'joke' in 'private meeting' MORE endorsed Tai in the race, as did multiple other high-profile Democrats.

Tai said in a Facebook Live broadcast that her victory was a part of “the big blue wave” that Democrats have been hoping for in the upcoming midterms, according to The Intelligencer.

“I think [this is happening] because people are so determined and they’ve said ‘enough of this,’” Tai said. “The wave is saying ‘we need to do what’s right.’”

