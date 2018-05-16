Four socialist-backed candidates win Pennsylvania legislative primaries

Four Democratic candidates backed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) won primary elections for legislative seats in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

In the Pittsburgh area, Summer Lee and Sara Innamorato, Democrats who are both members of the DSA, won primaries for state House Districts 34 and 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lee and Innamorato defeated state Reps. Paul Costa and Dom Costa, both Democrats. They do not have Republican opponents in the general election.

Costa congratulated Lee on her victory, telling the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that her campaign had done a better job getting people out to vote."

"They energized a lot of people, and they showed up at the polls,” he told the outlet.

In Philadelphia, Democrats Elizabeth Fiedler and Kristin Seale won legislative primaries for House Districts 184 and 168. Fielder does not have a GOP opponent in the general election, while Seale will take on Rep. Christopher Quinn.

It was a great night for female candidates in the Keystone State in general, as all four women unseated male state representatives. Pennsylvania has an all-male delegation to the U.S. Congress, but several women won primaries for the House on Tuesday night and will be favorites in November.

The DSA hailed the legislative victories as a huge moment for the socialist movement.

Arielle Cohen, co-chair of the Pittsburgh DSA chapter, told HuffPost that she feels a "monumental shift" after the victories, noting DSA’s growing membership since President Trump Donald John TrumpOregon governor to face state rep in November Ashford, Eastman neck and neck in Nebraska Dem primary Progressive pick Wild wins Dem primary for Pa. House seat MORE's election.

"We won on popular demands that were deemed impossible. We won on health care for all, we won on free education,” she said.

“We’re turning the state the right shade of red tonight,” she added.