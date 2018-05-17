Gubernatorial candidate's 'deportation bus' breaks down during tour

The so-called "deportation bus" that a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Georgia is taking across the state broke down on Thursday, after water got into the fuel tank.

Georgia state Sen. Michael Williams's bus was sidelined on Interstate 75 in Calhoun, Ga., but has since been repaired and is continuing its tour across what Williams has dubbed the state's "dangerous sanctuary cities."

Williams said the goal of the bus is to send people living in the U.S. illegally "home."

Seth Weathers, a spokesman for Williams's campaign, said that "a closer watch will be kept on the bus while making stops."

"We certainly would not blame this on ANTIFA or others who are openly plotting to damage or destroy the bus," Weathers said, referencing anti-fascist activists. "We know the left would never stoop to such a pathetic low."

Williams's campaign announced the bus tour on Monday, saying in a statement that the initiative is intended to "expose how dangerous illegal aliens ruin local economies, cost American jobs, increase healthcare costs and lower education standards."

In an ad promoting the tour, Williams, a former state co-chair for President Trump's campaign, said that he wants to "fill this bus with illegals to send them back to where they came from."

Williams has positioned himself as a staunch opponent of illegal immigration and so-called sanctuary cities — jurisdictions that do not fully cooperate with federal immigration enforcement efforts.

Williams is among seven GOP candidates running to replace current Gov. Nathan Deal, a Republican who is nearing the end of his second and final term in office.