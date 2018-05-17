GOP candidate films herself confronting transgender woman using bathroom

A Republican candidate for Congress in California filmed herself confronting a transgender woman using the women’s bathroom at a Denny’s in Los Angeles.

Jazmina Saavedra, who is campaigning for a seat in California’s 44th District, streamed the incident on Facebook Live on Tuesday.

“I’m trying to use the ladies’ room and there is a man here claiming that he is a lady,” Saavedra said, entering the bathroom and filming outside the stall.

“You’re invading my privacy,” the transgender woman inside the stall said.

"You’re invading my privacy because I’m a woman and I deserve to use the woman, the ladies’ room,” Saavedra responded.

She then left the restroom and waited outside for the individual to exit.

“So, that guy is violating my right to use the ladies’ room here, and he’s saying he’s a lady! Stupid guy,” Saavedra said.

She then confronted the transgender woman as she left the restroom.

“Excuse me, I was using the toilet ... Why are you singling me out, lady? And I see you yesterday following me,” the woman responded.

“I was with my pepper spray ready and I called the manager so he helped me,” Saavedra filmed herself saying after the woman departed. “How can I be with a man inside of the ladies’ room just because he thinks he’s a lady? This is unbelievable. Only in California this happens.”

Saavedra is running to challenge incumbent Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.).

The congressional district includes the cities of Compton, Watts, and San Pedro, and has been represented by a Democrat since the 2012 election.

Barragán issued a statement this week criticizing the incident at the Denny's.

"I was appalled by the treatment that this woman received for simply trying to use the restroom. Everyone has the right to their own identity, and the right not to be discriminated against for who they are," said in a statement reported by The Daily Beast.