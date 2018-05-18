House Dems raised $11.2 million in April

The House Democrats’ campaign arm announced on Friday that it raised $11.2 million in April, surpassing its April monthly haul from the last cycle.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), which has been hyper-focused on online fundraising this cycle, said that nearly $3.1 million of that haul came through online donations.

That brings the DCCC’s total fundraising since the beginning of the cycle to nearly $151 million raised, with $56 million of that coming through online donations. The committee ends April with nearly $62 million cash on hand.

“The DCCC’s historic grassroots fundraising combined with incredible candidate fundraising will ensure that Democratic candidates have the resources to share their records of service with the voters who will determine control of the House,” said Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), chairman of the DCCC.

“It’s clear that Democrats will be outspent in the midterms by Republican dark secret outside groups. That’s why we are working with the grassroots and all of our allies on the ground to out-work the Republicans and hold them accountable for a historically unpopular agenda.”

The DCCC is keeping up its strong fundraising streak six months out from the November midterm elections as Democrats look to pick up 23 seats to take back the House.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has yet to release its April haul.

The DCCC outraised the NRCC most of last year and a few months in 2018, though the GOP campaign committee raised more in January. The NRCC has also maintained a cash-on-hand edge over its Democratic counterpart.