Supporters of neo-Nazi running for Senate promote anti-Semitic robocalls

Supporters of a neo-Nazi running as a Republican in California's Senate race released anti-Semitic robocalls attacking incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinSenate confirms Haspel to head CIA The Hill's Morning Report: Mueller probe hits one-year mark Calif. gov candidates battle for second place MORE (D) this month.

The robocalls have also been made outside California, including to The Hill.

The message left for The Hill backs Patrick Little’s campaign, and accuses Feinstein of being an Israeli citizen and calling her a “traitorous Jew.”

ADVERTISEMENT

"He's [Little] going to get rid of all the nation-wrecking Jews from our country, starting with Israeli Citizen Dianne Feinstein,” the call says of Little.

Jewish organization The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported that the calls include a clip from the Steven Spielberg movie “Schindler’s List” that says “Goodbye Jews, goodbye Jews, goodbye Jews.”

The ADL said their offices received the robocalls, as did other Jewish institutions in California like synagogues, schools, Jewish Federations and Hadassah.

The Republican Jewish Coalition condemned Little in a statement on Friday.

“Little, who listed himself as a Republican when he registered his candidacy for Senate in California, is a white nationalist whose anti-Semitic, racist, bigoted views put him far outside of the GOP and civil discourse.”

Little has often spoken about his admiration for Adolf Hitler and has denied that millions of Jews were killed in the Holocaust.

The calls were reportedly produced by a white supremacist entity called The Road to Power, which has posted videos online containing slurs against various racial and ethnic groups. Supporters claim that the calls were delivered to more than 350,000 California residents.

When asked for comment by KFI News, Little said, “Liberate the USA from the Zionist occupation. Free Palestine, America First, no more wars for Israel. This is my response.”

Little is running as a Republican against Feinstein but has repeatedly been denounced by the state’s GOP.

“Mr. Little has never been an active member of our party. I do not know Mr. Little and I am not familiar with his positions,” Matt Fleming, communications director for the California Republican Party, said earlier this month. “But in the strongest terms possible, we condemn anti-Semitism and any other form of religious bigotry, just as we do with racism, sexism or anything else that can be construed as a hateful point of view.”

He was recently booted from the party’s annual convention while dragging and kicking an Israeli flag.

According to a SurveyUSA poll from late last month, Little got more support than any other Republican candidate. However, he polled at 18 percent support compared to Feinstein’s 39 percent.

However, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that survey is considered an outlier and state Sen. Kevin de León (D) is considered Feinstein’s opponent.