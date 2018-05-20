Kentucky Dems look to vault themselves in deep-red district

Kentucky may be home to one of the most competitive House Democratic primaries in the country on Tuesday, but for a pair of candidates jousting in the state's 6th District, the contest is just the latest personal challenge they have faced.

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray (D) has spent eight years in charge of the city as its first openly gay mayor, while also becoming Kentucky’s first openly gay candidate for statewide office during an unsuccessful 2016 bid for Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT Former military pilot Amy McGrath, meanwhile, followed her childhood dream of flying fighter planes to the Marines, where she became the first woman to fly in an F/A-18 on a combat mission, despite internal resistance to women serving in combat.

“This is the grand experiment — can a Democrat win in a Republican-leaning, red-state district if they are more respectful of rural and small town traditions, and yet still maintain a fairly Democratic issue profile?” said Stephen Vos, a political science professor at the University of Kentucky.

Democrats have previously had success in the 6th District, which includes the cities of Lexington, Richmond and Frankfort. Former Rep. Ben Chandler (D) held the seat for nine years before losing to Barr by roughly 4 points in 2012. Democrats also won the district during the governor’s race in 2015.

But since Barr took over, he's won reelection twice by at least 20 points, and Trump's 15-point win in 2016 was an even higher margin for Republicans than during the previous two presidential elections.

Still, Democrats view the seat as a potential pickup opportunity as they seek to retake the House in the fall, with hopes that voter angst about ObamaCare repeal will resonate in a state where 500,000 people gained coverage with the bill's Medicaid expansion.

McGrath launched her campaign last summer with a sleek announcement video produced by prominent Democratic media consultant Mark Putnam. The video, which shows McGrath telling her story about breaking gender barriers in the Marines, won her early praise as well as a flood of donations.

The video helped McGrath seize a spotlight in the race over a handful of other candidates, including state Sen. Reggie Thomas (D), who has lagged in fundraising despite having a strong reputation among progressives in the district. McGrath has been able to showcase her military background to help set her apart from Democratic rivals.

“She not only put that military symbolism front and center when she emerged as a candidate, she’s also been very careful to talk about social and cultural issues in a way that ... sounds sympathetic to rural and small-town voters who have left the Democratic Party,” Vos said.

Yet Gray, a popular eight-year mayor of the largest city in the district, quickly won support after jumping into the race in December following the urging of key national Democrats, including some at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.