Trump to hold Nashville rally amid efforts to boost GOP Senate hopeful

President Trump Donald John TrumpUS ends aid for northwest Syria: report FBI informant met with three Trump campaign advisers: report McCabe lawyer fires back at Trump: 'You need to stop lying’ MORE is set to rally voters in Nashville later this month, his campaign announced Saturday.

The May 29 "Make America Great Again rally" will seek to deliver a boost to GOP Senate hopeful, Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnThe Hill's 12:30 Report Singer Jason Mraz: Too much political 'combat' in Washington Black: Corker should ‘just sit back and be quiet’ MORE (R-Tenn.), who is running to replace Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerTax reform postmortem reveals lethal dose of crony capitalism McConnell: Midterms will be 'very challenging' for GOP GOP, Dem lawmakers come together for McCain documentary MORE (R-Tenn.) when he retires next year.

"The President looks forward to being with patriotic Tennesseans once again as he celebrates this booming economy that’s helping families throughout the state thanks to his historic tax cuts and job-creating policies," Trump campaign CEO Michael Glassner said in a statement announcing the rally.

The Tennesseean newspaper previously reported that Trump will headline a pricey fundraiser for Blackburn.

Tickets for a private roundtable with the president are going for $44,300 per couple, a private photo reception will cost $10,800 per couple and a general reception is going for $2,700 per couple.

Trump has made several stops to campaign for Republican congressional candidates in recent months, including Pennsylvania and Indiana.

Blackburn is running a tight race against Tennessee's former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen.

Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpThe Memo: Trump team stokes fight over Mueller The Hill's Morning Report: Mueller probe hits one-year mark Giuliani: There is 'nothing illegal about looking for dirt on political opponents' MORE, will also travel to Charleston, W.Va., on June 5 to campaign on behalf of Patrick Morrisey, who is challenging Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinOvernight Finance: House rejects farm bill in conservative revolt | NAFTA deal remains elusive as talks drag on | Dodd-Frank rollback set for House vote Overnight Defense: Senate confirms Haspel as CIA chief | Trump offers Kim 'protections' if he gives up nukes | Dem amendments target Trump military parade Hillicon Valley: Lawmakers target Chinese tech giants | Dems move to save top cyber post | Trump gets a new CIA chief | Ryan delays election security briefing | Twitter CEO meets lawmakers MORE (D-W.Va.) for his seat in the November elections.