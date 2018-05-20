Stone vows to run candidate against Pence if VP makes 2020 bid

Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone Roger Jason StoneSunday shows preview: Lawmakers weigh in after Texas school shooting Mueller subpoenas second aide to Roger Stone: report The Hill's Morning Report: Mueller probe hits one-year mark MORE said in a recent interview that he would run a challenger against Vice President Pence should Pence run for the Oval Office in 2020.

Stone told the conservative website Big League Politics that he doesn’t believe it’s a guarantee that President Trump Donald John TrumpMexican presidential candidate vows to fire back at Trump's 'offensive' tweets Elizabeth Warren urges grads to fight for 'what is decent' in current political climate Jim Carrey takes aim at Kent State grad who posed with AR-10 MORE will run for a second term. Stone said Trump could decide to retire from politics if he accomplishes his agenda in the first four years.

“I could see him saying ‘You know what? I don’t need this anymore. I’ve made America great again. I have kept my promises to the American people. I’m heading off to the golf course,’” Stone said of Trump to the online web show "Howley Reports."

Stone also said he could “guarantee” that he’ll run a candidate against Pence should Trump bow out.

“Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceAnti-Maduro Venezuelans not unlike anti-Castro Cubans of yore Congress is still doing nothing to save Christians in the Middle East Liberal students, colleges should learn from Liberty University's civility MORE is not one of us,” Stone said. “Mike Pence is controlled by the Koch brothers, who did everything humanly possible to stop Donald Trump from being president,” he added, referring to billionaire conservative donors David and Charles Koch.

Stone also dismissed United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley Nimrata (Nikki) HaleyAnti-Maduro Venezuelans not unlike anti-Castro Cubans of yore Pompeo called to White House after meeting with Bolton, Haley canceled Senate Dems call for probe into why Trump has not issued Russia sanctions MORE as a potential 2020 candidate.

“See you in New Hampshire, boys,” Stone said to a potential presidential ticket that includes Pence and Haley.

Trump earlier this year announced that former digital adviser Brad Parscale would be his campaign manager for 2020.