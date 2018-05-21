Dems to target GOP corruption in midterms: report

Democrats are planning to point to alleged corruption in the Trump administration as part of their anti-corruption campaign platform for the 2018 midterm elections, The Washington Post reported.

Their anti-corruption proposals will be listed as “A Better Deal for Our Democracy,” according to the report.

Senior Democratic officials told the newspaper that the party’s agenda will include proposals to eliminate loopholes that let lobbyists and lawmakers secretly sell influence and will focus on ending "pay-to-play" political practices.

Several Congressional leaders are set to roll out the Democrats’ new agenda Monday afternoon on Capitol Hill.

One proposal is based on Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen and focuses on his alleged use of his position to sell influence and information to a number of companies.

Cohen, without registering as a lobbyist or disclosing the payments, reportedly earned millions from companies looking for insight and access to the Trump administration.

Democrats intend to run on proposals that would require any sort of lobbying contract to be publicly reported.

Another proposal to be revealed as part of the "Better Deal" is one that would change federal statutes that might have permitted lawmakers to avoid convictions for allegations of bribery or exchanges of money for services.

A number of lawmakers from both parties have faced fraud violation charges but were later found to not have committed crimes under current law.

According to the report, Democrats are also planning to target Trump officials who have been plagued by scandals, including Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt Edward (Scott) Scott PruittHillicon Valley: Facebook, Google struggle to block terrorist content | Cambridge Analytica declares bankruptcy in US | Company exposed phone location data | Apple starts paying back taxes to Ireland Overnight Energy: Pruitt taps man behind 'lock her up' chant for EPA office | Watchdog to review EPA email policies | Three Republicans join climate caucus Six steps Pruitt must take on his legal defense fund to avoid another scandal MORE, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke Ryan Keith ZinkeZinke provided restricted site tours to friends: report Zinke pitches US national parks as honeymoon destination for British royal couple Utah governor signs climate change resolution after push from students MORE, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson Benjamin (Ben) Solomon CarsonHUD pulls tool used to identify segregation in communities Building ladders of opportunity through a better deal for American families HUD’s proposed changes create hurdles not ladders MORE and former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price Thomas (Tom) Edmunds PriceBudget chairman Womack eyes appropriations switch Dems target Trump administration's use of military planes in defense bill debate House Dems call for a vote on ObamaCare stabilization bill MORE.