Hillary Clinton to endorse Cuomo in NY governor race: report

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonStopping Robert Mueller to protect us all Hillary Clinton hits Trump, pulls out Russian hat during Yale speech Giuliani: Mueller plans to wrap up Trump obstruction probe by Sept. 1 MORE will endorse New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for reelection in the Democratic primary, according to a report in The New York Times, a decision likely to anger liberals backing actress Cynthia Nixon’s progressive campaign.

The former New York senator and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee will endorse Cuomo publicly at a state party convention on Long Island, according to the Times.

Cuomo led Nixon in a Quinnipiac poll at the beginning of the month by 22 points.

The endorsement of Cuomo is just one example of Clinton's involvement in the midterm elections.

She has also recorded a phone ad endorsing the former Democratic leader in the Georgia House, Stacey Abrams, in her bid for the party’s nomination for governor, the Times reported.

Clinton's contested primary in 2016 with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersHarvard law professor: Impeachment could worsen political dysfunction, polarization Gun control debate shifts to hardening schools after Texas shooting Bernie Sanders: NRA to blame for lack of action on gun control MORE (I-Vt.) left her image with some party liberals bruised, and President Trump Donald John TrumpPompeo to outline post-deal strategy on Iran Trump asking aides whether he should proceed with North Korea summit: report Stopping Robert Mueller to protect us all MORE's repeated attacks on her has helped keep her unpopular with Republicans.

As a result, Clinton's ability to help Democratic candidates will be in question in some races this fall.