Trump endorses Arkansas governor's reelection bid ahead of primary

President Trump Donald John TrumpPompeo to outline post-deal strategy on Iran Trump asking aides whether he should proceed with North Korea summit: report Stopping Robert Mueller to protect us all MORE on Monday threw his support behind Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who is facing a primary challenge on Tuesday.

“I fully endorse Asa for governor!” Trump tweeted.

.@AsaHutchinson, the great Governor of Arkansas, is in a primary tomorrow. He has done an incredible job with a focus on lower taxes, border security, and crime prevention. Asa loves our military and our veterans. I fully endorse Asa for Governor! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

Thank you Mr. President for your support for the great things we're doing in Arkansas! #Arpx #AsaforAR https://t.co/KMO3C9XH6c — Asa Hutchinson (@AsaforAR) May 21, 2018

Hutchinson and four other Republican governors joined Trump at the White House on Monday to discuss border security and ensuring safety in local communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hutchinson is seeking a second four-year term. He is facing a primary challenge from gun-range owner Jan Morgan, who made headlines in 2014 when she declared her business a “Muslim Free Zone.”

Hutchinson is considered a strong favorite for reelection, according to a March poll from Mason-Dixon.

The incumbent received a 65 percent statewide approval rating, according to the poll, which surveyed 625 registered Arkansas voters from March 21-24.

Trump has in recent weeks waded into the midterm election cycle, announcing his support for various Republican candidates either before or after primaries. He has mainly focused on candidates for U.S. Senate, including Sen. Roger Wicker Roger Frederick WickerGOP, Dem lawmakers come together for McCain documentary House lawmakers to unveil water resources bill on Friday Let's hold Facebook to the same standards as other players in the industry MORE (R-Miss.), Rep. Lou Barletta Louis (Lou) James BarlettaTrump's infrastructure plan hits a dead end Trump congratulates 'special guy' Barletta on win in Pennsylvania The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by CVS Health — Big night for women in primary elections MORE (R-Pa.) and Indiana businessman Mike Braun.