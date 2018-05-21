A Democratic group aiming to unseat Rep. Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesHolder: DOJ, FBI should reject Trump's requests Dem group targets Nunes with 'Three Billboards'-style attack Hillicon Valley: Mnuchin urges antitrust review of tech | Progressives want to break up Facebook | Classified election security briefing set for Tuesday | Tech CEOs face pressure to appear before Congress MORE (R-Calif.) has posted a trio of attack billboards on a road in the congressman's district, in a nod to the Oscar-nominated film "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Fight Back California posted the billboards on Highway 99 in California's Central Valley, in an ad titled "Three Billboards outside Fresno, California."

The ad campaign accuses Nunes, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, of ignoring his constituents amid the special counsel investigation into Russia's 2016 election interference.

“Why is Devin Nunes hot on Russia…” says one of the billboards, while another one says "While farmers get burned by a trade war with China."

“Congressman Nunes, how could you forget us?” the third billboard reads.

ABC News reports that the group is gearing up to spend more money to on television and digital ads.

Nunes worked on Trump's transition team in 2016 and has been one of the president's fiercest allies on Capitol Hill in his efforts to "fight back" against the Russia investigation.

The House Intelligence chairman announced in June the panel would end its probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The report explaining the reasoning for ending the probe said there was no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians — nor proof that Moscow sought to aid Trump's chances.

The conclusion was met with fierce objections from Democrats on the committee and differed with the conclusions of the U.S. intelligence community and Senate Intelligence Committee, which found that the Kremlin sought to help Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump praised Nunes during CIA Director Gina Haspel's swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

"A very courageous man — he's courageous," Trump said on Monday. "Thank you very much, Devin, for being here, appreciate it."

Nunes is set to face off against Fresno County Deputy District Attorney Andrew Janz, who raised more than $1 million in campaign funds in the first quarter of the year.

Janz has also accused Nunes of ignoring his constituents while “playing games on the House Intelligence Committee.”

University of Virginia politics expert Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball changed Nunes's seat from "safe Republican" to "likely Republican" last month.