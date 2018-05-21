Conyers III won't appear on primary ballot in race to replace his father

John Conyers John James ConyersConyers III won't appear on primary ballot in race to replace his father Conyers's son in danger of missing ballot in Michigan Eric Schneiderman and #MeToo pose challenges for both parties MORE III, the son of former Rep. John Conyers Jr. (D-Mich.), will not appear on the Democratic primary ballot in the race to fill his father’s vacated seat.

The Detroit News reported Monday that Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett determined Conyers III did not submit enough valid petition signatures to appear on the ballot.

Conyers III had submitted more than 1,900 signatures to appear on the ballot, but the clerk’s office found more than half were invalid. That left him short of the 1,000 necessary for the petition to be certified.

Conyers III filed for reconsideration last week, but Garrett upheld the original decision on Monday.

State Sen. Ian Conyers (D), Conyers III's cousin, filed the original challenge over the authenticity of his cousin's signatures. Ian Conyers is also running for the Democratic nomination in the upcoming primary.

Ian Conyers will appear on the primary ballot on Aug. 7, along with state Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones, Westland Mayor Bill Wild, state Sen. Coleman Young III and former state Rep. Shanelle Jackson.

Conyers Jr. resigned in December in the face of mounting claims of sexual misconduct. He endorsed his son in the campaign to replace him.