A top Democratic congressional candidate in South Carolina is apologizing after revelations that he abused his then-wife decades ago, but refusing calls from his own party to end his bid.

Archie Parnell is running for a second time in South Carolina's 5th Congressional District after a surprisingly strong, yet unsuccessful, showing during the special election to replace Office of Management and Budget head Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyDem House hopeful apologizes after reports he beat his ex-wife Dems expand 2018 message to ‘draining the swamp’ McCarthy denies that he's discussed plan to force out Ryan MORE.

While Democrats had been hopeful Parnell could build on that success in a rematch against Rep. Ralph Norman Ralph Warren NormanFreedom Caucus bruised but unbowed in GOP primary fights Dem House hopeful apologizes after reports he beat his ex-wife Five takeaways from Tuesday’s primary fights MORE (R), the new allegations surfaced in The Post and Courier have put his campaign in jeopardy.

In court documents filed by Parnell's ex-wife surrounding their 1973 divorce, she says that after friends took her to their apartment to protect her from Parnell, he broke into the apartment and "did repeatedly strike the Plaintiff, which such force as to cause her acute physical injury.”





It adds that Parnell beat her again later that night.

In light of the incident, Parnell's then-wife was given a restraining order by the court.

Parnell apologized for his conduct in a statement to The Post and Courier.

"Forty five years ago, while still a college student, I did something that I have regretted every single day since. In response to actions I feel unnecessary to specify, I lashed out and became violent with other people, including my former wife, which led to a divorce and monumental change in my life," he told the paper.

"These actions were inexcusable, wrong and downright embarrassing...Since then, my life has been changed by a remarkable woman, two amazing daughters, a forgiving God and a career that has taught me to cherish what I have."

The paper added that he has so far refused to end his campaign.

The revelations have prompted a rebuke from ex-staffers as well as top Democrats in the state.

Parnell's campaign manager left the campaign, the Post and Courier reported. And state Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson called on Parnell to step aside.

"In light of this sad revelation, Archie Parnell has no choice but to withdraw from the race for the 5th Congressional District," Robertson in a statement.

"His actions, though long ago, directly contradict the values of the Democratic Party."

Parnell had been the overwhelming favorite in the Democratic field ahead of the June 12 primary. While President Trump Donald John TrumpWH aides intentionally compose Trump tweets with grammatical mistakes: report Holder: DOJ, FBI should reject Trump's requests Ex-Trump campaign adviser rips claims of spy in campaign: It's 'embarrassing' MORE won the district by 18 points in 2016, Democrats in the state had hoped Parnell could be competitive in the district thanks to his special election showing, when he ran a race cheered on by national Democrats and finished just 3 points behind Norman.

But at this point, it's unclear whether he will remain an active candidate — and it's already too late to take him off of the ballot.

Under state law, if Parnell withdraws before the election, his votes will not be counted, and if he wins the primary, the second-highest finisher would claim victory. But if he is elected as the party's nominee on June 12 and then resigns, the party will not be able to replace him.