Clinton backs Georgia governor hopeful on eve of primary

Hillary Clinton endorsed George gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) on Monday, one day before the primary for Abrams's race.

CNN first reported that the former Democratic presidential nominee recorded a robocall for Abrams, who is seeking to become the first black female governor in the country.

“A Yale educated attorney, Abrams is the only candidate with bold new plans to ensure Georgians have access to good jobs, quality public schools, affordable child care and higher educations,” Clinton said in the call.

The party's most recent standard-bearer has begun to publicly back Democratic candidates ahead of this year's midterms and state elections.

Clinton is expected to endorse New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Wednesday at the state's Democratic convention. Cuomo is facing a primary challenge from activist and actress Cynthia Nixon.

Abrams, meanwhile, has garnered support from several other high profile liberals, including Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.), in her primary bid against former state Rep. Stacey Evans (D).

An NBC Atlanta poll conducted earlier this month showed 43 percent of voters supported Abrams, compared to 24 percent who supported Evans. Another 33 percent of Democratic voters said they were undecided.