Election analyst moves four House seats toward GOP

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report shifted four House seats in favor of Republicans on Tuesday, including one seat where the Democratic candidate is refusing to withdraw despite revelations that he beat his wife decades ago.

Cook's new ratings move South Carolina's 5th Congressional District race from "likely Republican" to "solid Republican" after a Monday night report in The Post and Courier revealed Democratic front-runner Archie Parnell beat his wife while in college.

He'll still remain on the ballot even if he withdraws, but if he does so before the June 12 primary, votes for him will not count toward picking the nominee. If he wins the primary and subsequently withdraws, the party will not have a candidate. Parnell apologized for "inexcusable" actions, but has so far bucked calls from the state Democratic Party and other top Democrats to withdraw.

Cook is also improving the GOP's ratings in three other seats — California's 39th and 49th districts and Nebraska's 2nd District.

The California seats are notable because it's possible that no Democrat will make the general election ballot there — California runs all candidates, regardless of party, in a primary, with the top two candidates move on to a general election. So there's concern among Democrats that crowded and heated primaries could divide the vote and possibly allow two Republicans to make a general election.

The tensions grew to the point that last week the state Democratic Party and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee brokered a nonaggression pact between the two candidates.

There are four competitive Democrats there: Doug Applegate, Issa's 2016 opponent who came just shy of knocking him off that year; Sara Jacobs, who worked at the State Department under President Obama; Paul Kerr, a Navy veteran and businessman; and Mike Levin, an environmental attorney.

GOP Assemblyman Rocky Chávez is the clear GOP front-runner in the district, with a handful of other Republicans splitting the party's share of the vote.

Since both fields are crowded, a shutout for either party is possible.

But Eastman upset him in the party's May 15 primary. While some Democrats are concerned she's too liberal for the district, Eastman is confident that her progressive platform will motivate the base and resonate with other voters as well.