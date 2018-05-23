Candidate endorsed by Pence loses Texas House primary

© Greg Nash
State Rep. Lance Gooden (R) is projected to win the Republican primary in the Texas 5th Congressional District, paving the way for him to replace retiring GOP Rep. Jeb HensarlingThomas (Jeb) Jeb HensarlingCandidate endorsed by Pence loses Texas House primary Overnight Finance: House sends Dodd-Frank rollbacks to Trump | What's in the bill | Trump says there is 'no deal' to help ZTE | Panel approves bill to toughen foreign investment reviews House votes to ease regulation of banks, sending bill to Trump MORE.
Tuesday’s runoff came after no candidate won the majority in the March primary. Gooden led Bunni Pounds, Hensarling’s former campaign manager, in the initial vote and was able to hold on again.
Gooden carried the primary even after Pounds won the backing of a slew of top Republicans, including Hensarling, Vice President Pence, and Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzPoll: Cruz leads O'Rourke by 7 points Freedom Caucus bruised but unbowed in GOP primary fights Five races to watch in the Texas runoffs MORE (R-Texas), who endorsed her Monday night.
Gooden, who has served three terms in office in the Teas House, framed himself as a conservative during the race. The anti-tax Club for Growth spent more than $300,000 against him, highlighting votes he took to raise taxes, while his own allied group matched that spending to defend him.
Since the Dallas-area district voted overwhelmingly for President TrumpDonald John TrumpCNN's Zucker: Trump 'secretly watching CNN' all day and night GOP candidate behind 'Deportation Bus' loses in gubernatorial bid Penn to Hewitt: Mueller probe born out of ‘hysteria’ MORE in 2016, Goods is expected to cruise through November’s general election and become the district’s next congressman.