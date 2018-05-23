Candidate endorsed by Pence loses Texas House primary

Tuesday’s runoff came after no candidate won the majority in the March primary. Gooden led Bunni Pounds, Hensarling’s former campaign manager, in the initial vote and was able to hold on again.

Gooden, who has served three terms in office in the Teas House, framed himself as a conservative during the race. The anti-tax Club for Growth spent more than $300,000 against him, highlighting votes he took to raise taxes, while his own allied group matched that spending to defend him.