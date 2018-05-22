GOP hopeful walks back remarks that Puerto Ricans escaping Hurricane Maria shouldn't be able to vote in Florida

A GOP congressional candidate in Florida is facing criticism after he said Puerto Ricans shouldn't be allowed to register to vote in the state if they relocated there after Hurricane Maria.

Politico reported Tuesday that Republican candidate John Ward made the comments at a forum last month when he was asked about the need for more aid in Puerto Rico.

"The idea that they can come to the mainland United States, I don’t necessarily have a problem with that," Ward said at the forum. "But I think we should be thinking about it in terms of getting them back home and providing the capital and resources to rebuild Puerto Rico, which I honestly think is where they belong.”

He told Politico on Monday, roughly a month after his initial remarks, that he believes Puerto Rican voters are U.S. citizens, and they should be able to register to vote in Florida if they choose to establish permanent residency there.

Ward’s primary opponent, former state Rep. Fred Costello (R), has seized on the initial comments.

Costello’s campaign posted video of the exchange to YouTube. In the exchange, Costello pushes back on Ward's comments, saying Puerto Ricans "have the right to go anywhere in the United States."

On Monday, Costello touted an endorsement from state Rep. Bob Cortes (R), who is Puerto Rican American.

“Sadly, his primary opponent has made it clear he does not believe Puerto Ricans should be allowed to exercise their rights as American citizens,” Cortes said in a release.

“Electing a candidate like that is dangerous and would be a disservice, not just to the Puerto Rican Americans he would disenfranchise, but to all freedom-loving Americans,” he added.

Ward and Costello will face off in an Aug. 28 primary. They are seeking to become the GOP candidate to replace Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisDivisions deepen as Mueller probe hits one year House conservatives ask Trump to intervene in fight with DOJ over documents GOP Florida gov candidate: I was wrong and Obama was right on Ebola response MORE, who is running for Florida governor.