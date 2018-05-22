House Dem campaign arm has more money in bank than GOP counterpart

The House Democratic campaign arm now has more money in the bank for the 2018 midterms than its GOP rival.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) reported $61.8 million in the bank at the end of April, compared to $59.6 million for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).

The NRCC had been in the lead until now, but the the DCCC pulled ahead in the most recent reports, which cover fundraising through April.



Democrats enjoyed a big April, raising $11.2 million that month and spending about $5.4 million. Over that same month, the NRCC raised $5.4 million and spent $4.6 million.

Both sides will have tons of cash for the midterms.

The Republican National Committee has far outpaced the Democratic National Committee in fundraising this cycle. The RNC reported $43.8 million on hand through April, while the DNC said it had $8.7 million in the bank but is also carrying more than $5 million in debt.