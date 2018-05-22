Embattled Missouri governor launches ad campaign amid scandal

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R) launched a television campaign ad as he faces criminal allegations and possible impeachment proceedings against him.

The advertisement, which is set to air on Wednesday in Joplin, Kansas City, and St. Louis, according to CNN, takes aim at the press' coverage of allegations that Greitens took photos of a woman he had an extramarital affair with, without her consent, and threatened to blackmail her with them.

The spot is set to run through the beginning of June, which is when lawmakers in the Missouri House are expected to vote on whether to impeach the governor.

"The 'fake news' paid thousands for allegations against Greitens," the ad's narrator says, adding that George Soros funded the prosecutor that pressed charges against the governor, and that Democratic leadership in the state "helped orchestrate the fallout."

"Don't let the liberals get away with it," the narrator continues.

Greitens has faced increasing pressure to step down after the allegations against him surfaced, but he has said he will not abandon his gubernatorial post.

“I will not be resigning the Governor’s office. In three weeks, this matter will go to a court of law—where it belongs and where the facts will prove my innocence,” Greitens said last month.

“Until then, I will do what the people of Missouri sent me here to do: to serve them and work hard on their behalf,” he added.

St. Louis prosecutors dropped their felony invasion-of-privacy charge against him earlier this month.