A Republican candidate in Georgia’s gubernatorial race who ran a “Deportation Bus Tour” to the state’s "sanctuary cities" was defeated in the GOP primary Tuesday night.

State Sen. Michael Williams, who skipped out on running for reelection for his state seat for his gubernatorial bid, earned about 5 percent of the vote in the primary, according to the Associated Press.

Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp came out on top out of the seven candidates competing in the GOP primary on Tuesday. The two men will face off in a July runoff for the Republican nomination.

Williams, a former co-chair of President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN's Zucker: Trump 'secretly watching CNN' all day and night GOP candidate behind 'Deportation Bus' loses in gubernatorial bid Penn to Hewitt: Mueller probe born out of ‘hysteria’ MORE’s campaign in Georgia, gained national attention for his “Deportation Bus,” which he said he would use to find and house undocumented immigrants “to send them back to where they came from.”

“We’re not just going to track them and watch them roam around our state,” Williams said in a commercial announcing the tour. “We’re going to put them on this bus and send ‘em home.”

He faced a hiccup when the bus broke down at the start of the tour, but it was quickly repaired and continued on the journey.

Williams had faced low poll numbers throughout the race, with a University of Georgia poll finding that only about 3 percent of voters said they supported the candidate.

He had positioned himself as a staunch opponent of so-called sanctuary cities, or jurisdictions that don’t cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.