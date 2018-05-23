Dem becomes first Latina, openly gay candidate to win major-party nomination for Texas gov

Former Dallas sheriff Lupe Valdez won the Democratic primary runoff Tuesday to become the state’s first-ever openly gay and Latina gubernatorial nominee from a major party.

Valdez defeated Houston businessman Andrew White in the primary. Some Democrats were concerned about running White in the gubernatorial race over his personal opposition to abortion, according to the Associated Press.

"I am constantly hearing this is going to be such an uphill battle," Valdez told supporters in Dallas after her win, according to the Dallas Morning News.

"Please, tell me when I didn't have an uphill battle," she said, before discussing her difficulties in earning an education. “I am getting darned good at uphill battles.”

The odds are stacked against Valdez as she prepares to face off against well-known incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in the general election.

Valdez also struggled to fundraise during her primary bid, failing to earn more than $500,000 during her six-month long campaign. Abbott has more than $41 million raised as of last month, according to the Morning News.