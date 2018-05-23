Poll: 36 percent back Trump reelection bid

Just 36 percent of polled voters say they would vote to reelect President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN's Zucker: Trump 'secretly watching CNN' all day and night GOP candidate behind 'Deportation Bus' loses in gubernatorial bid Penn to Hewitt: Mueller probe born out of ‘hysteria’ MORE, according to a new Politico-Morning Consult poll.

Forty-four percent of respondents said they would vote for a generic Democrat in 2020, while one-fifth are still undecided.

Trump's support is roughly in line with other recent polls, and is 10 points lower than former President Obama’s at the same point in his presidency.

Support for Trump’s reelection fell largely along party lines, with 79 percent of Republicans saying they would vote for Trump and 86 percent of Democrats supporting a Democrat.





According to the poll, a GOP candidate other than Trump would have an even lower chance of election, with 27 percent saying they would support a generic Republican compared to 40 percent supporting a Democrat.

A majority of respondents — 60 percent — said other GOP candidates should challenge Trump in the primaries, though only 38 percent of Republicans agreed.

The poll was conducted between May 17-19 among 1,990 registered voters, and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.