Senate Dems’ campaign chief ‘welcomes’ midterm support from Clintons

Sen. Chris Van Hollen Christopher (Chris) Van HollenThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Sponsored by Delta Air Lines — GOP centrists in striking distance of immigration vote Overnight Finance: House sends Dodd-Frank rollbacks to Trump | What's in the bill | Trump says there is 'no deal' to help ZTE | Panel approves bill to toughen foreign investment reviews Hillicon Valley: Trump claims 'no deal' to help Chinese company ZTE | Congress briefed on election cyber threats | Mueller mystery - Where's indictment for DNC hack? | Zuckerberg faces tough questions in Europe MORE (D-Md.), the chairman of the Senate Democrats’ campaign arm, said that he “welcomes” support from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonMueller moves ahead with Papadopoulos sentencing What's wrong with the Democratic Party? Just look at California BBC: Ukraine paid Cohen 0K to set up talks with Trump MORE and former Presidents Clinton and Obama in the November midterms.

Van Hollen, who leads the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), told reporters at a Christian Science Monitor Breakfast that he “welcomes” their involvement, but added that the DSCC stays out of those decisions, leaving them instead to individual campaigns.

Thursday

"We welcome support from everyone who wants to help, including Secretary Clinton and President Obama," Van Hollen said.

“What usually happens in these situations is that every campaign will decide for themselves whether they want somebody to be out on the campaign trail and I think it’s really important that we’ve got lots of individuals who offer to help candidates wherever they can be of help.

When asked specifically about Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonOn North Korea, give Trump some credit The mainstream media — the lap dogs of the deep state and propaganda arm of the left Maybe a Democratic mayor should be president MORE, Van Hollen replied “yes,” reiterating that he accepts any help that people want to offer this cycle.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee so far hasn’t played a large role in the midterms, but started to wade into a few contested gubernatorial primaries. Clinton recently endorsed New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) as he faces a challenge from the left by actress Cynthia Nixon.

Clinton also threw her support behind Democrat Stacey Abrams on the eve of the Democratic primary for the Georgia governor’s race. Abrams cruised to victory, becoming the first black woman nominated for governor by a major party.

Van Hollen noted that Clinton has been "active" with her own political group "Onward Together" and wants to focus on voter outreach efforts. Her political action committee has already donated $100,000 to the National Democratic Redistricting Committee.



While Clinton won't be on the ballot in November, she's still at the center of many Republican attacks ads. According to a USA Today analysis, more than 5,000 TV ads in Ohio’s GOP gubernatorial primary featured Clinton this year.

Obama has also had a more muted role in the midterms, but stumped for the Democratic gubernatorial nominees in Virginia and New Jersey last year who both went on to win their respective races. Meanwhile, Bill Clinton has stayed off the campaign trail.