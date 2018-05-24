Jason Alexander teams up with Dem for campaign video

Former "Seinfeld" star Jason Alexander is teaming up with Democratic congressional hopeful Harley Rouda in a new video depicting a mock debate between Rouda and his Republican opponent, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher Dana Tyrone RohrabacherSteyer-backed group launches 0,000 voter outreach campaign in California GOP lawmaker says rocks falling into ocean to blame for rising sea levels Dems step up efforts to avoid California primary shutouts MORE (Calif.).

Alexander plays the moderator in the mock face-off, introducing himself as a "star of stage, screen and a McDonald's commercial from 1986."

On the debate stage is Rouda and a screen displaying Rohrabacher, whom Alexander describes as "joining us via a secure server from Moscow" — a jab at the GOP congressman's often friendly posture toward Russia.

Alexander then proceeds to pose a series of questions to the two men, with Rohrabacher's answers coming from past news clips.

"Mr. Rohrabacher, what is your position on climate change?" Alexander asks at one point.

"Just so you know, global warming is a total fraud," Rohrabacher says in a video clip. "We don't know what those other cycles were caused by in the past. It could be dinosaur flatulence, or who knows?"

Alexander then poses the same question to Rouda.

"The only dinosaurs around Orange County are in theme parks," Rouda responds. "Ninety-seven percent of scientists know climate change is being driven by our overuse of fossil fuels."

In response to another question about immigration, the video shows a clip of Rohrabacher saying that lawmakers should do everything in their power "to make sure that this flood — this invasion — into our country stops."

"Did he just...?" a befuddled Alexander says, trailing off.

Rouda, a tech entrepreneur, is set to square off against a crowded field of Democrats in a June 5 primary for a chance to challenge Rohrabacher for his House seat in November.

Rohrabacher, who was first elected to the House three decades ago, is running for reelection in a race rated as a "toss up" by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.