DNC deputy chairman criticizes chair for endorsing in NY governor race

The Democratic National Committee's deputy chairman is criticizing Tom Perez, the committee chairman, for endorsing a candidate in New York's gubernatorial race despite promising to remain neutral in primaries.

Perez endorsed New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for reelection on Thursday in a break from his repeated pledges that he would not pick favorites in the party's primary races.

"The Democratic Party should not intervene in the primary process," Ellison said in a statement on Thursday following Cuomo's endorsement, according to Politico. "It is our role to be fair to all contestants and let the voters decide."

Ellison was reportedly not told ahead of time that Perez would make the endorsement, a source told Politico.

"You've been delivering results and you've been delivering results that have made people's lives better. That's why Andrew Cuomo and Kathy Hochul are charter members of the accomplishments wing of the Democratic Party, and that's why I'm proud to endorse them," Perez said of Cuomo and his lieutenant governor at the New York state Democratic Convention at Hofstra University on Thursday.

A spokesman for Cuomo's primary opponent Cynthia Nixon dismissed the endorsement, telling Politico that Perez's support "won't hide the fact that [Cuomo has] effectively governed as a Republican for eight years.”

A party spokesman told NBC News that the DNC will not give any financial support to Cuomo's reelection bid during the primary.