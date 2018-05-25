Ivanka to hit the campaign trail with McCarthy in California

Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpIvanka Trump calls on women's tennis to change maternity leave rules for Serena Williams Howard Stern tells Letterman about the time Trump called Ivanka 'a 10' Female activists jailed in Saudi Arabia ahead of end to driving ban MORE is set to headline two fundraisers for House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyJim Jordan as Speaker is change America needs to move forward The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by PhRMA — Tensions mount for House Republicans Paul Ryan’s political purgatory MORE (R-Calif.) in California next month, according to a Friday report in Politico Playbook.

President Trump's daughter and senior adviser will appear alongside McCarthy at events in Fresno and Los Angeles on June 18. The proceeds will go to Protect the House, McCarthy's joint-fundraising committee with Vice President Pence.

“At the request of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Ivanka Trump will be headlining a June 18 Protect the House fundraiser with the Leader in California," a statement from Ivanka Trump's office reads, according to Playbook.

"Ivanka developed a strong relationship with Leader McCarthy during their efforts to Pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and its Child Tax Credit provisions. They also worked closely on Sesta/Fosta legislation to combat online sex trafficking.”

While President Trump himself, as well as his eldest son Donald Jr., have been fixtures at political fundraisers and campaign events, Ivanka Trump's presence has been less common.

--Updated at 11:22 a.m.