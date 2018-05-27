House immigration fight could boost vulnerable Republicans

Vulnerable House Republicans are hoping a high-stakes clash with GOP leadership over immigration reform can help them in tough races that could determine the House majority.

Many of the 23 Republican signers of the discharge petition are facing some of the toughest races on the ballot this November. Meanwhile, securing protections for the so-called “Dreamers” — a key part of the immigration reform push — polls well among the moderates and independents who could cast pivotal votes in these tight elections.

That creates an incentive for vulnerable Republicans backing the protections to buck leadership by forcing a vote.

“Their constituents want action, particularly on something like [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals]. There’s an intensity in the districts to get something done, and you are supporting a leadership that doesn’t want to move,” said former Rep. Tom Davis (R-Va.), a former head of the National Republican Congressional Committee.

“You’re going to stand on your head and do whatever it takes to make sure that the people don’t hold this against you.”

GOP Reps. Carlos Curbelo Carlos Luis CurbeloElection fears recede for House Republicans 2018 midterms: The blue wave or a red dawn? GOP nearing end game on immigration votes MORE and Jeff Denham Jeffrey (Jeff) John DenhamGOP nearing end game on immigration votes Centrists on cusp of forcing immigration votes as petition grows Jim Jordan as Speaker is change America needs to move forward MORE (R-Calif.), both of whom are facing tough races in November, are leading the charge on the Republican side. They’re joined by 21 other Republican lawmakers who are siding with Democrats to force GOP leadership’s hand on immigration with a discharge petition.

The group needs only five more signatures to trigger a series of votes, including one on a plan to protect “Dreamers,” immigrants who came to America illegally as children.

Former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program offered those undocumented immigrants protection from deportation and work permits, but President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: Meetings on potential North Korea summit going 'very well' Freed American 'overwhelmed with gratitude' after being released from Venezuela Ivanka Trump to campaign for Devin Nunes in California MORE moved to end the program in 2017.

The fate of the program remains in limbo for now thanks to a handful of court battles.

Talking with reporters on Wednesday, Curbelo called the “Dreamers” “victims of the immigration system” and said the group is resolute behind giving these undocumented immigrants a “bridge into the legal immigration system.”

Along with Curbelo and Denham, GOP Reps. Mike Coffman Michael (Mike) Howard CoffmanKoch-backed group to target some Republicans over spending vote in new ad campaign Overnight Defense: Doubts grow over Trump, Kim summit | Lawmakers want floor debate on war measure | New cell phone policy at Pentagon Lawmakers push for House floor debate on war authorization MORE (Colo.), John Faso John James FasoTensions on immigration erupt in the House GOP GOP lawmakers back discharge petition to force immigration votes Vulnerable GOP lawmakers have toned down tax rhetoric since January: Reuters MORE (N.Y.), Leonard Lance Leonard LanceHouse bill would pay back airports close to resorts frequented by Trump GOP revolts multiply against retiring Ryan Immigration fight threatens GOP farm bill MORE (N.J.), Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. FitzpatrickGOP nearing end game on immigration votes Centrists on cusp of forcing immigration votes as petition grows Republicans fear retribution for joining immigration revolt MORE (Pa.) and Erik Paulsen Erik Philip Paulsen2018 midterms: The blue wave or a red dawn? Republicans fear retribution for joining immigration revolt Immigration petition hits 204 as new Republican signs on MORE (Minn.) are the GOP petition-signers who are running in races that the Cook Political Report rates as “toss ups."

Republican Reps. David Valadao David Goncalves ValadaoJim Jordan as Speaker is change America needs to move forward Dems win nail-biter in charity congressional soccer game Pelosi: GOP discharge-petition holdouts helping Ryan ‘save face’ MORE (Calif.), Will Hurd William Ballard HurdThree House Dems say they'll oppose immigration floor vote over possible wall funding Primary victories fuel new 'Year of the Woman' for Dems Immigration petition hits 204 as new Republican signs on MORE (Texas), Mia Love Ludmya (Mia) LoveYoung GOP lawmakers push for fresh approach Utah redistricting reform measure likely to qualify for ballot Tensions on immigration erupt in the House GOP MORE (Utah) and John Katko John Michael KatkoDischarge petition efforts intensify as leadership seeks unity Republicans fear retribution for joining immigration revolt GOP split on immigration is a crisis for Ryan’s team MORE (N.Y.) have also signed the petition. Their seats are rating “Republican-leaning” by Cook — races that favor the GOP, but could still be tough challenges.

Many of these districts are home to a significant number of Hispanic residents or DACA recipients.

Curbelo’s district is 70 percent Hispanic, Hurd’s is 68 percent Hispanic and Denham’s is 43 percent Hispanic.

Valadao’s district has more DACA recipients than in any district in the country represented by a Republican, according to data compiled by the liberal think tank the Center for American Progress in 2017.

The issue also polls well, which adds to the pressure on lawmakers in moderate districts.

Sixty-five percent of American adults support an immigration deal that trades a path to citizenship for DACA-eligible undocumented immigrants in exchange for various more conservative immigration reforms, according to new data shared with The Hill by the Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll.

Moderates and political independents approve of that compromise by a similar margin, the poll’s cross-tabs show.

Conservatives in Congress are warning that the bypassing Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanRepublicans are strongly positioned to win Congress in November Don't let them fool you — Republicans love regulation, too Senate harassment bill runs into opposition from House MORE (R-Wis.) will make Republicans look weak. House passage of a DACA bill, they warn, would risk alienating conservative voters and depress GOP turnout in the midterms.

But that’s not necessarily a compelling argument for these lawmakers, who stand to gain from distancing themselves from their party.

“There’s no political cost for most of these members to sign the discharge petition,” said Alex Conant, a GOP strategist and former top aide to Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioTrump appears to confirm deal on Chinese firm ZTE Hillicon Valley: Experts worry North Korea will retaliate with hacks over summit | FBI works to disrupt Russian botnet | Trump officials look to quell anger over ZTE | Obama makes case for tighter regs on tech Putting pressure on Trump, House passes bill barring government from doing business with ZTE MORE (R-Fla.)

“A lot of these members are in swing districts where they are not worried about criticism from Republican leaders or the White House. In fact, in some cases, it might help.”

Democrats have been warning vulnerable Republicans who haven’t joined the effort to hop on board, arguing they’ll pay a price in November if they don’t.

But Democrats plan to use immigration as a midterm weapon even against Republicans who do sign the discharge petition, pointing to the fact that House leadership tried to block immigration reform to argue Democrats should take control of the Speaker's gavel.

Even as the effort nears the tipping point, it’s unclear how the situation will ultimately end.

The GOP signers say they have more than enough lawmakers ready to sign if GOP leadership won’t budge.

But there’s hope that ongoing negotiations between representatives of various factions within the GOP caucus can settle on a compromise before June 7 — the day that the discharge petition backers say they’ll give a green light to those final signers and force the vote.

As Republicans scramble for the last-minute compromise, former Rep. Davis said that leadership would be wise to set up their most vulnerable members for success in the fall.

“Republican leadership has to pay attention to their swing districts over the next five months, that will determine whether they have gavels next year or are just wagging their tongues,” he said.

“If they can’t work as a team, voters will throw them out.”