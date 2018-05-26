Ivanka Trump to campaign for Devin Nunes in California

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump appears to confirm deal on Chinese firm ZTE Judge rejects Manafort's attempt to throw out some charges Dem: Trump’s policy of separating children, parents at border ‘would shock Jesus’ MORE's daughter and White House aide Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Sponsored by Delta Air Lines — Trump now says Korea summit could still happen June 12 Ivanka to hit the campaign trail with McCarthy in California Ivanka Trump calls on women's tennis to change maternity leave rules for Serena Williams MORE will visit California to campaign for House Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesThe Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by PhRMA — The art of walking away from the deal White House lawyer’s presence at FBI meetings sets off alarm bells for Dems Dems after briefing: 'No evidence' spy placed in Trump campaign MORE (R-Calif.) next month, a sign that the Republican could fear a tough reelection battle in November.

Trump will visit Fresno on June 18 to campaign for Nunes and other local Republican House candidates alongside House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyElection fears recede for House Republicans The Hill's 12:30 Report — Sponsored by Delta Air Lines — Trump now says Korea summit could still happen June 12 Ivanka to hit the campaign trail with McCarthy in California MORE (R-Calif.) as part of the GOP's "Keep The House" tour, according to local ABC News affiliate KFSN-TV.

"Oh yeah, we are excited," Fresno GOP party chair Fred Vanderhoof told the news affiliate. "She's popular, anybody from the Trump family is welcome, and we are honored and excited to see them."

For some, Trump's decision to back Nunes was unsurprising.

"I don't think it's really a surprise, particularly for Nunes, given that he's been so loyal to the president," said Michael Evans, chair of the Fresno County Democratic Party. "I think they would be viewing this as some sort of payback, but it does raise the question are they concerned about Devin Nunes election prospects this year."

Vanderhoof addressed Republican concerns that a Democratic wave could take back the House in November's midterm elections.

"We can't be complacent. We know the Democrats are targeting the house they want to take over the house and that is probably going to go through California is to succeed," he said.

Nunes, who won reelection with 67 percent of the vote in 2016, faces a tough Democratic challenge from Fresno County Deputy District Attorney Andrew Janz.

Nunes has served as the representative from California's 22nd District since 2013, and as chair of the House Intelligence Committee. He briefly led the House's Russia investigation before recusing himself in 2017.