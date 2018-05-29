Ex-campaign manager: Sanders is considering a second White House bid

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersJuan Williams: Midterms will be referendum on Trump Freedom Caucus chairman: Who was FBI informant reporting to? Trump: ‘Clapper has now admitted there was spying on my campaign’ MORE (I-Vt.) is considering another run for the White House in 2020, according to his former campaign manager.

Jeff Weaver, Sanders’s senior adviser and 2016 campaign manager, said in an interview Tuesday on C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal” that a second bid is under consideration.

Sanders, he said, is "is considering another run for the presidency.”

“When the time comes I think we’ll have an answer to that,” Weaver said. “But right now he’s still considering it."

WATCH: Bernie Sanders' campaign manager, Jeff Weaver, says @SenSanders is "considering another run for the presidency" pic.twitter.com/VvGbDqfyTz — Washington Journal (@cspanwj) May 29, 2018

ADVERTISEMENT

Weaver’s comments come about a week after Sanders announced he would run for a third term in the Senate this year. Sanders said that if he were reelected, he would fight againstand Republicans.

"These are frightening and unprecedented times," Sanders said in a string of tweets after making his announcement. "We have a president who is not only a pathological liar, but someone who is trying to win votes by dividing our nation up based on the color of our skin, our country of origin, our religion, our gender or our sexual orientation.

“If reelected, you can be sure that I will continue to be the fiercest opponent in the Senate to the rightwing extremism of Trump and the Republican leadership."

If reelected, you can be sure that I will continue to be the fiercest opponent in the Senate to the rightwing extremism of Trump and the Republican leadership. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 21, 2018

Another White House bid by Sanders, 76, wouldn't be a surprise given his nationwide following. Sanders was a surprisingly tough challenger to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFranklin Graham hosting 10 rallies in California urging Christians to vote Trump: Obama didn’t want to ‘upset the apple cart’ by investigating Russians Rick Santorum: Migrant children the government lost track of aren't lost MORE in the 2016 Democratic primary, becoming a sensation on the left — particularly with young voters.

More people under age 30 voted for Sanders in the 2016 primaries than Trump and Clinton combined, according to The Washington Post.

In 2020, however, he could have competition from left-of-center Democrats including Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSpurning left, centrist Dems tout bank law for midterms Fortune 500 CEOs: The professional athletes of corporate America The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by PhRMA — The art of walking away from the deal MORE (Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisEmotion shouldn't serve as the basis for immigration law Kamala Harris: Trump should send officials to testify on immigration policy separating migrant families Senate panel advances Trump nominee who wouldn't say if Brown v. Board of Education was decided correctly MORE (Calif.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerTrump has exposed Democratic hypocrisy on prison reform Progressive rise is good news for Sanders, Warren Clinton backs Georgia governor hopeful on eve of primary MORE (N.J.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandOvernight Health Care — Sponsored by PCMA — Trump to sign 'right to try' drug bill next week Senators near deal on sexual harassment policy change Overnight Health Care — Sponsored by PCMA — Trump hits federally funded clinics with new abortion restrictions MORE (N.Y.), all of whom are thought to be considering White House runs.

Sanders was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1990 and to the Senate in 2006, and he is expected to easily reclaim his seat in the midterms.