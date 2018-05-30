House Republicans rally Trump voters in California primaries

The House Republicans’ campaign arm has rolled out a series of digital ads designed to encourage voters aligned with President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse GOP prepares to consider Trump's billion clawback Mexico's president fires back at Trump: We will never pay for your wall Trump in Nashville claims people were 'infiltrating' his campaign MORE in three key California primaries.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) launched a six-figure ad buy last Friday, which will run through the June 5 primaries in GOP-held California districts represented by Rep. Dana Rohrabacher Dana Tyrone RohrabacherDem money floods Calif. primaries to avert electoral disaster Overnight Finance: White House planning new tax cut proposal this summer | Schumer wants Congress to block reported ZTE deal | Tech scrambles to comply with new data rules Realtor group pulls support from GOP rep over comments about selling to LGBT homebuyers MORE, as well as retiring Reps. Ed Royce Edward (Ed) Randall RoyceDem money floods Calif. primaries to avert electoral disaster 2018 midterms: The blue wave or a red dawn? Steyer-backed group launches 0,000 voter outreach campaign in California MORE and Darrell Issa Darrell Edward IssaDem money floods Calif. primaries to avert electoral disaster Steyer-backed group launches 0,000 voter outreach campaign in California Election analyst moves four House seats toward GOP MORE.

The digital ads, which are running on Facebook, Google and Pandora, urge voters to go to the polls on election day or return their mail ballots. The ads are also targeting Korean and Mandarin-speaking Republicans. And the NRCC will launch a text messaging program as the election nears.

It’s the NRCC’s final push before the Tuesday primaries in three districts that Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump in Nashville claims people were 'infiltrating' his campaign Trump: Jay-Z used 'filthy' language at Clinton concert ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following racist tweet on Valerie Jarrett MORE won in the 2016 election. Democrats have been heavily targeting all three seats, but they’re on high alert over the potential that they'll get shut out of the general election thanks to the state’s unique election laws.

California pits all candidates, regardless of party, against one another in a single primary, with the top two vote-getters moving on to the general election. They fear the crowded Democratic fields will split up the vote and allow Republicans to take both election slots.

Meanwhile, Democrats have been furiously spending to ensure that their candidates get one of the slots in these three races.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has spent more than $3 million in all three California races. And Democratic groups House Majority PAC and Priorities USA Action have also poured in money, which has been spent mostly on attacking Republican candidates.