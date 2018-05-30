Trump backs Donovan in New York House race

President Trump Donald John TrumpKoch brothers company tweets support for Kim Kardashian after Trump meeting Romney reveals he wrote in wife's name for president in 2016 Pompeo has dinner with top North Korean official in New York: report MORE endorsed Rep. Dan Donovan (R-N.Y.) on Wednesday, giving the Staten Island Republican a boost ahead of New York's primary elections next month.

"There is no one better to represent the people of N.Y. and Staten Island (a place I know very well) than @RepDanDonovan, who is strong on Borders & Crime, loves our Military & our Vets, voted for Tax Cuts and is helping me to Make America Great Again," Trump tweeted. "Dan has my full endorsement!"

Donovan, however, was one of 12 Republicans who voted against tax cuts.

The endorsement comes one week after Donovan met with Trump and other GOP congressmen aboard a trip on Air Force One.

Donovan said he and two Long Island Republicans, Rep. Peter King and Rep. Lee Zeldin Lee ZeldinTrump floats cutting foreign aid when criminal illegal immigrants enter US WATCH: NY Republican wants McCabe prosecuted WATCH: GOP lawmaker sees “great potential” in briefing on FBI informant MORE flew from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland to New York, where Donovan said the group discussed MS-13 at a lunch roundtable.

Donovan is facing off against former Rep. Michael Grimm in the Republican primary for New York's 11th district. Grimm served an eight-month prison sentence for tax fraud and was released in 2016.

Trump's endorsement comes as a blow to Grimm, who has been attacking Donovan from the right and working to align himself closely with the president.

Grimm has accused Donovan of failing to back the president on legislation, including the vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act and a vote to cut funding for so-called "sanctuary cities."

Donovan's allies contend that those votes would have had adverse effects on New York City specifically — the health care bill included a measure that saddled the city with covering the rest of the state's Medicaid costs, while the "sanctuary city" bill would have jeopardized the New York City Police Department's anti-terrorism funding.

Michael Caputo, a former campaign adviser for Trump, has also advised Grimm's campaign.

Republicans have largely backed Donovan in anticipation of a fierce Democratic challenge for the House seat in the November election — a factor that Trump emphasized in a second tweet on Wednesday.

"Very importantly, @RepDanDonovan will win for the Republicans in November...and his opponent will not. Remember Alabama," he said, apparently referencing former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreExclusive: Bannon says Rosenstein could be fired 'very shortly' Trump yuks it up to deflect Senate critics Alabama congressional candidate holding a drawing to win an AR-15 MORE, who was vanquished in December by Democrat Doug Jones. "We can’t take any chances on losing to a Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiTrump’s mention of Corker draws boos at Tennessee rally Trump attacks Blackburn opponent, ties him to Schumer and 'MS-13 lover Nancy Pelosi' Pavlich: The left’s defense of evil MORE controlled Democrat!"

Ben Kamisar contributed reporting.