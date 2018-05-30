GOP Senate candidate takes shot at top Trump aide

Rep. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerGOP Senate candidate takes shot at top Trump aide Chao names participants selected for drone pilot program The Hill's Morning Report: Trump’s Cabinet mess MORE (R-N.D.) on Wednesday sought to tamp down Republican concerns about President Trump Donald John TrumpKoch brothers company tweets support for Kim Kardashian after Trump meeting Romney reveals he wrote in wife's name for president in 2016 Pompeo has dinner with top North Korean official in New York: report MORE's relationship with Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampOvernight Finance: Trump move raises trade tensions with China | Starbucks closes stores for anti-bias training | GOP tax law writers flocking to K Street | Centrist Dems tout Dodd-Frank rollback The Hill's Morning Report — Trump hits the campaign trail to help upbeat GOP Spurning left, centrist Dems tout bank law for midterms MORE, his general election rival, but took a shot at a top Trump aide in the process.

Speaking to North Dakota radio host Rob Port on 970 WDAY, Cramer pointed the finger at White House legislative director Marc Short for the GOP's stumbles at getting key legislation onto Trump's desk.

"If Marc Short was very good at his job, we’d have a repeal and replacement of Obamacare, we’d have a replacement of the venting and flaring rule," he said, referring to an Obama-era rule dealing with natural gas.

Politico first reported on Cramer's interview.

The issue over Short stems from Trump's relationship with Heitkamp, whom Cramer is looking to dethrone in November.

Despite the White House's role helping to prod Cramer into the Senate race, Trump has played nice with Heitkamp—he called her onto the stage at a tax event in North Dakota last year and his staff invited her to a bill signing last week at the White House.

Republicans have quietly expressed concern that the episodes give Heitkamp ammunition for her campaign in a state Trump won overwhelmingly in 2016. Her campaign released an ad this week quoting Senate Republicans praising her.

Responding to those concerns raised most recently in a Politico story, Cramer called it "flattering" that Heitkamp is trying to act like a Republican.

"Why would you need a Republican wannabe if you can have the Republican?" he asked.

The Politico story quoted Short explaining that he invited Heitkamp as an original cosponsor of the banking bill. He added that Trump will be "actively campaigning in North Dakota this cycle" because Heitkamp is not a regular supporter of Trump's agenda.

During the radio appearance, Cramer chalked up the concerns about Trump and Heitkamp to a debate inside the White House.

"There are some people in the White House that think the president has been too friendly to her," Cramer said.