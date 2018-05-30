Grimm condemns Donovan after Trump endorsement: Endorsements can't change facts

Republican House candidate Michael Grimm (N.Y.) waved off President Trump's endorsement of his primary opponent, Rep. Dan Donovan (R-N.Y.) on Wednesday, saying that Donovan has voted against Trump "every time it's mattered."

"All the endorsements in the world can’t change the facts: Donovan has failed to pass even one substantive bill into law, and has voted against President Trump Donald John TrumpKoch brothers company tweets support for Kim Kardashian after Trump meeting Romney reveals he wrote in wife's name for president in 2016 Pompeo has dinner with top North Korean official in New York: report MORE every time it’s mattered – from failing to repeal Obamacare, to banning sanctuary cities, and even against tax cuts," Grimm tweeted.

Grimm's comment came minutes after Trump endorsed Donovan in pair of tweets touting the Staten Island Republican as "no one better to represent" New York's 11th district and suggesting that only Donovan could win the November election.

"There is no one better to represent the people of N.Y. and Staten Island (a place I know very well) than @RepDanDonovan, who is strong on Borders & Crime, loves our Military & our Vets, voted for Tax Cuts and is helping me to Make America Great Again. Dan has my full endorsement!" Trump wrote in one tweet.

Contrary to Trump's claim, Donovan was among 12 Republicans to vote against a tax cut package in December.

"Very importantly, @RepDanDonovan will win for the Republicans in November...and his opponent will not. Remember Alabama," he added, apparently referencing former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreExclusive: Bannon says Rosenstein could be fired 'very shortly' Trump yuks it up to deflect Senate critics Alabama congressional candidate holding a drawing to win an AR-15 MORE, who was vanquished in December by Democrat Doug Jones. "We can’t take any chances on losing to a Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiTrump’s mention of Corker draws boos at Tennessee rally Trump attacks Blackburn opponent, ties him to Schumer and 'MS-13 lover Nancy Pelosi' Pavlich: The left’s defense of evil MORE controlled Democrat!"

Trump's endorsement followed one week after Donovan met with Trump and other GOP congressmen on a trip aboard Air Force One from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland to New York.

Donovan said he and two Long Island Republicans, Rep. Peter King and Rep. Lee Zeldin Lee ZeldinTrump floats cutting foreign aid when criminal illegal immigrants enter US WATCH: NY Republican wants McCabe prosecuted WATCH: GOP lawmaker sees “great potential” in briefing on FBI informant MORE joined Trump to discuss MS-13 at a lunch roundtable.

Trump's endorsement delivered a blow to Grimm, who has sought throughout his campaign to align himself closely with the president and to cast Donovan as an opponent of Trump.

Grimm and Donovan are set to face off in the district's Republican primary on June 26.

Grimm, who finished an eight-month prison sentence in 2016 after he was convicted of tax fraud, has repeatedly hammered Donovan for failing to side with Trump in a vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act and a vote slashing funding for so-called "sanctuary cities."

Republicans, however, have widely backed Donovan in anticipation of a fierce Democratic challenge in the November midterm elections.