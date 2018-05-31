White House calls on Pelosi to condemn Dem ad comparing Trump to bin Laden

The White House is slamming a Democratic House hopeful one day after the Virginia candidate, a military veteran, released an ad comparing President Trump Donald John TrumpKoch brothers company tweets support for Kim Kardashian after Trump meeting Romney reveals he wrote in wife's name for president in 2016 Pompeo has dinner with top North Korean official in New York: report MORE to Osama bin Laden.

The administration called on House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiGrimm condemns Donovan after Trump endorsement: Endorsements can't change facts Trump backs Donovan in New York House race The Hill's Morning Report — Trump revisits ‘16 themes for ‘18 candidates MORE (D-Calif.) to denounce Dan Helmer, who is running against Rep. Barbara Comstock Barbara Jean ComstockDem House candidate compares Trump to Osama bin Laden VA needs to fire dangerous doctors and improve hiring practices, oversight Tax law supporters rally for Republicans in tough races MORE (R).

"The message sent in a campaign ad from a congressional candidate from Virginia is nothing short of reprehensible. Leaders from across the political spectrum — starting with Leader Pelosi — must swiftly condemn this abhorrent message,” said Raj Shah, a White House spokesman.

Helmer's ad calls Trump the "greatest threat to our democracy" since bin Laden, the founder of al Qaeda who was killed by U.S. special forces in 2011.

"After 9/11, the greatest threat to our democracy lived in a cave,” said Helmer, as a picture of bin Laden appears on the screen.

"Today, he lives in the White House. No one, even the president, is above the law."

Helmer is an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and Iraq. He's running in a crowded primary for the right to take on Comstock in one of the most competitive districts in the country.

Comstock blasted Helmer for the ad in a statement to The Hill, framing Helmer as a first-time candidate relying on "stunts" to gain traction.

"His campaign is flailing and out of touch with regional issues and concerns. He has been saying this to the applause of his fellow Democrat candidates in order to get attention and major funding from extreme left wing mega-donors like Tom Steyer," she said.

"It’s an outrageous and offensive thing to say, and beyond the pale. In Congress, we have been standing with President Trump, on a bipartisan basis to strengthen our military, defeat [Islamic State in Iraq and Syria] ISIS and battle terrorism, and make the world safer."