Former Syracuse mayor mulling bid for NY governor

Former Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner (D) is considering running for New York governor as either an independent or a Democrat, according to the Albany Times Union.

Miner, a critic of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, told the Times Union in a Thursday interview that her allies have spoken to firms with expertise in gathering signatures as well as talking to those who might volunteer on a campaign.

Miner served as mayor from 2010 to 2018, when she was term-limited out of office, and has been considered a potential gubernatorial candidate throughout the cycle.

"The determining factor will be whether I have the ideas and passion necessary to resonate with New Yorkers," Miner told the Times Union.

Miner has been frequently floated to run for higher office. Last November, she decided against running to unseat Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) for his swing seat.

If Miner decides to run as an independent, she’d likely siphon votes away from Cuomo, who’s running for a third term, in the November general election. As an independent, the former mayor wouldn’t need to start circulating petitions until July 10.

The Times Union pointed out that Miner and Cuomo once had a good working relationship, but their rift dates back to 2013 when Miner wrote a New York Times op-ed attacking the governor’s budget that said it hurts New York towns and cities.

But if Miner instead mounts a run as a Democrat, she’ll vie for the nomination in the Sept. 13 primary against Cuomo and the actress and activist Cynthia Nixon, who’s running to the left of the governor and has labeled him an “Albany insider.”

Nixon, the former “Sex and the City” star, faces an uphill battle unseating Cuomo, but she’s gotten a groundswell of attention from progressives and snagged a big endorsement from the New York Working Families Party. If Miner enters the Democratic Party, she’d likely draw away some support from Nixon.

Miner would need to start circulating petitions earlier this summer if she ran as a Democrat, starting on June 5.