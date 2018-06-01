Paul Ryan raised $700k for House Republicans in Ohio fundraising swing

Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanOvernight Energy: Oil industry warns of fallout from Trump steel tariffs | Dems want probe into Pruitt's apartment hunt | EPA board to review science 'transparency' rule Ryan: 'I disagree' with Trump's tariffs Trump pours kerosene on the global trade wars MORE (R-Wis.) raised around $700,000 for Republican House candidates in Ohio in a fundraising swing through the state this week.

Ryan's spokesperson told The Columbus Dispatch that the retiring Speaker of the House joined Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanCalifornia, Ohio senators unveil wager for NBA finals Overnight Finance: Trump move raises trade tensions with China | Starbucks closes stores for anti-bias training | GOP tax law writers flocking to K Street | Centrist Dems tout Dodd-Frank rollback Authors of GOP tax law disperse to lobby firms MORE (R-Ohio) for a fundraiser on behalf of state Sen. Troy Balderson (R), who is running for an open House seat in Ohio's 12th District.

The Speaker also appeared on behalf of Rep. Steve Chabot Steven (Steve) Joseph ChabotRep. Chabot puts impeachment at center of his case for Judiciary post People with intellectual and developmental disabilities are ready, willing and able to work House passes bill to help small businesses guard against hackers MORE (R), who is facing a well-funded Democratic challenge from Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval. Ryan and Chabot toured an ice cream and beverage factory before speaking with employees about tax reform.

In Dayton, Ryan campaigned alongside Rep. Micheal Turner (R), who was outraised by his Democratic opponent in the last quarter.

Republicans in the state told the Dispatch that the fundraisers benefited House Republicans generally, not just Chabot or Turner.

“There is great support for the party’s agenda in the Buckeye State, and Speaker Ryan was thrilled to spend time there this week to emphasize the importance of electing Republicans and keeping our House majority working for the American people,” Ryan's deputy executive director Jake Kastan told the Dispatch.

Democrats blasted Ryan's swing through the state as a desperate attempt to boost the campaigns of Ohio Republicans and save the GOP's House majority.

“Today Paul Ryan continues his desperate ‘bail out Ohio Republicans’ tour with a stop in Cincinnati to prop up Congressman Steve Chabot and mislead about the Republican tax scam that eventually raises taxes on 92 million middle-class families, while slashing taxes for the wealthy, encouraging outsourcing and blowing up the federal deficit,” Ohio's Democratic Party told the Dispatch.