GOP lawmaker faces primary challenger with the same name

Voters in Kansas will see double when they head to the polls for the state’s Republican primary in August, as there will be two GOP candidates with the same name.

Ron M. Estes, as he will appear on the ballot, announced Thursday that he will challenge incumbent Rep. Ron Estes Ronald (Ron) Gene EstesFive takeaways from Tuesday’s primary fights Overnight Health Care: Opioid distributors summoned before Congress | Judge sets trial date in massive opioid lawsuit | Senators press DOJ to stop blocking medical marijuana House Republicans urge HHS to add abortion restrictions to family planning program MORE, according to Roll Call.

“I believe Kansas Republicans deserve a Rep. Ron Estes who will show up and represent Fourth District Kansans,” he said in a statement. “I feel compelled to run in and win this primary to defend our Kansas values.”

Estes, a first-time candidate whose campaign website dubs him the “real” Ron Estes, referred to the congressman as “an embarrassment” and “the epitome of the DC Swamp.”

A spokesman for the congressman criticized the challenge, calling the move an “attempt to deceive Kansas voters.”

“Kansans know that Congressman Ron Estes is fighting for them in Washington,” the spokesman told the Wichita Eagle. “Rep. Ron Estes looks forward to discussing with voters how to keep this positive economic momentum going — it’s starting to have a big impact for Kansas families.”

Estes was elected last year in a special election to fill now-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoHillicon Valley: Deadly attacks feared as hackers target industrial sites | McCarthy lashes out at Google | Summit talks haven't stopped North Korean hacks | AT&T drops court fight over FTC authority Overnight Defense: Fallout over Trump tariffs | Pentagon says 'too early' to know impact on defense industry | Pompeo touts 'real progress' toward Korea summit State Dept releases international cyber recommendations for Trump MORE’s vacated House seat. He beat out Democratic candidate civil rights attorney James Thompson.

Election forecasters have marked the district as solid Republican.