Poll: GOP leading Ohio governor's race, but Dem senator up on challenger

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownCalifornia, Ohio senators unveil wager for NBA finals McConnell sees Ohio in play as confidence about midterms grows Senate Dems to Mnuchin: Don't index capital gains to inflation MORE (D) has a double-digit lead over his Republican challenger, according a poll released Friday, while the GOP candidate for the state's open governorship is leading his Democratic challenger.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine (R) leads Democrat Richard Cordray Richard Adams CordrayTrump signs repeal of auto-loan policy that targeted racial bias Juan Williams: Trump gives life to the left Time is running out for Congress to remove payday loan red tape MORE, the former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, 40 percent to 33.5 percent in their race to succeed Gov. John Kasich (R), according to the new 1984 Society/Fallon Research poll, first reported by Cleveland.com.

Twenty-two percent said they were unsure on their pick for governor.

DeWine, who won the GOP nomination over Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, has marked himself as a firebrand conservative in contrast to Kasich's moderate policies and frequent criticism of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump tells Trudeau on NAFTA: US will agree to fair deal or ‘no deal at all’ Dem senator suggests Trump ‘sending a message to witnesses’ with pardons Kim Jong Un hasn’t changed his stance on denuclearization: report MORE.

Brown has a 48 percent to 34 percent lead over Republican Rep. Jim Renacci James (Jim) B. RenacciMcConnell sees Ohio in play as confidence about midterms grows Koch-backed group to target some Republicans over spending vote in new ad campaign Freedom Caucus bruised but unbowed in GOP primary fights MORE, with 15 percent of those surveyed unsure.

Renacci is a relative newcomer to the race, dropping a planned bid for governor at the urging of Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Hill's Morning Report — Trump uses investigations as political weapon Senate grapples with prison reform bill Overnight Finance: Trump move raises trade tensions with China | Starbucks closes stores for anti-bias training | GOP tax law writers flocking to K Street | Centrist Dems tout Dodd-Frank rollback MORE (R-Ky.) said last week that Republicans will be competitive for the seat, citing recent internal polling that showed the Renacci-Brown race percentages within the margin of error.

Fallon Research surveyed 800 voters between May 21 and 25. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.46 percentage points.