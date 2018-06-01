Obama to attend his first DNC fundraiser of 2018

Former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaHillary Clinton's 'ass-covering' on bin Laden raid 'rattled' Biden Dem senator suggests Trump ‘sending a message to witnesses’ with pardons Trump considering clemency for Blagojevich, Stewart MORE is reportedly slated to headline a fundraiser in Los Angeles this month for the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Politico reported Friday that the gala, set for June 28, will be Obama's first event with the DNC this year.

General admission tickets are beginning at $2,700 and go up to $100,000, with the highest tickets including premium seating, photos and membership to the DNC’s National Finance Committee, according to an invitation obtained by Politico.

The event will offer an opportunity for Obama to raise money for Democrats as the party pushes to retake the House and battles for several Senate seats in the fall midterm elections.

Obama has previously helped raised funds for the DNC after leaving office in early 2017.

In September, Obama held his first fundraising event for the national party since leaving office, an event in Washington, D.C., to raise money for state parties and races in nearby Virginia.

While remaining relatively silent after leaving the White House last year, Obama has weighed in on some political issues and candidates, including endorsing incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D) in the California Senate race last month.