Former New York gov on Cynthia Nixon: People think just because you have fame you can run for things

Former New York Gov. David Paterson (D) said Sunday that celebrities like Cynthia Nixon, who is running for New York governor, believe they can run for office based on their fame.

“People just think that just because you have fame or you have resources you can run for things,” Paterson told radio host John Catsimatidis.

Paterson speculated that Nixon’s lack of experience could cost her votes in November's election.

Nixon, who gained fame for her role in the popular TV series “Sex and the City,” is challenging New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in the Democratic primary for governor.

“I’m not against anybody in a democracy running for office but I do think that when people in the business … and people in Hollywood, or that kind of thing, you really see a difference in the way that they run for office,” Paterson said.

Paterson criticized Nixon's decision to enter politics at the gubernatorial level without first getting experience at a lower office of government.

“Some just sign up,” Paterson said. “I won’t say that Cynthia Nixon has been inactive because she lived in the Upper West Side and I know things that she did do, so what I’m saying is now that you’ve converted to Catholicism, why do you have to be the pope?”

“In other words, why can’t she run for a legislative position or a congressional seat where she could really learn what goes on,” Paterson added.

Paterson, who was succeeded by Cuomo, touted the current governor’s accomplishments, commending Cuomo, in particular, for implementing a $15 minimum wage.

Cuomo currently leads Nixon 50 percent to 28 percent, according to a May 2 poll from Quinnipiac University.