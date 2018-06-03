City apologizes after GOP gov candidate features gun 'replica' in parade

The city of Shawnee, Kansas, issued an apology on Saturday after GOP gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach appeared next to a large replica of a gun during a parade through town.

Kobach, the Kansas Secretary of State who gained national recognition as the head of President Trump Donald John TrumpGiuliani threatens to go to court if Mueller subpoenas Trump Watergate prosecutor compares Trump to King George, a 'flimflam artist' Trump to host his first-ever Ramadan dinner: report MORE’s since-disbanded voter fraud commission, displayed what appeared to be .50 caliber machine gun during the Old Shawnee Days parade Saturday, the Kansas City Star reported.

The Star reported that parade attendees were shocked by the display, which Kobach's spokeswoman, Danedri Herbert, told the Star was a "replica."

Shawnee, a suburb of Kansas City, later apologized over the replica and said that it had contacted the Kobach campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Again, we apologize and understand the concern this caused,” the city's statement read. “Please know that the safety of our residents is always our highest priority and we apologize if this made anyone feel unsafe or unsettled. We will be taking steps in the future to try to ensure something similar does not happen again.”

Kobach’s campaign defended the display in a statement to the newspaper.

"The Secretary says those who use the excuse of school violence to restrict the right to bear arms are deeply misguided. We need to stand up for our Second Amendment rights and recognize the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun,” a campaign spokeswoman said.

Had a blast riding in the Old Shawnee Days Parade in this souped up jeep with a replica gun. Those who want to restrict the right to keep and bear arms are deeply misguided. The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. #ksleg #ksgov #TeamKobach pic.twitter.com/ZULBEYTqUW — Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) June 2, 2018

Kobach drew swift criticism online for his display, with a number of Twitter users expressing beliefs that the parade appearance came in poor taste.

The GOP candidate is a strong supporter of gun rights causes. The Star reported that Kobach held a pro-gun rights rally at the Kansas State Capitol in April, the same day that students walked out of classes to protest gun violence.

Kobach is running against Gov. Jeff Colyer (R), Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer and former GOP gubernatorial nominee Jim Barnett for the Republican nomination in the governors race.