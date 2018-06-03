House generic ballot a toss-up: poll

The race for control of the lower chamber of Congress is a toss-up, according to a new poll.

The CBS News/YouGov Battleground Tracker shows that if the 2018 midterm elections happened now, Democrats would take 219 seats in the House, while Republicans would take 216.

The tracker has a margin of error of nine seats, making this year’s race for control a toss-up between the two parties.

The poll's results come as Democrats and Republicans prepare for November's midterm elections, when Republicans will defend their majority against a Democratic attempt to flip the lower chamber.

A slim majority of individuals, 51 percent, who said they are casting ballots for Democrats are “mostly” doing so because of the party’s policies. But 49 percent said they are backing a Democrat as a rejection of President Trump Donald John TrumpGiuliani threatens to go to court if Mueller subpoenas Trump Watergate prosecutor compares Trump to King George, a 'flimflam artist' Trump to host his first-ever Ramadan dinner: report MORE and the GOP.

A larger majority, 73 percent, of individuals who are backing a Republican candidate said they are “mostly” voting this way to support the GOP’s policies. Twenty-seven percent said their vote is “mostly” a rejection of the Democrats.