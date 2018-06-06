© Getty Images
Former county prosecutor Andrew Janz (D) is projected to win the second slot in California’s 22nd Congressional District primary, setting the stage for a high-profile clash with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin NunesDevin Gerald NunesDem Andrew Janz advances in bid to unseat Nunes Democrats want to know if Justice Dept. shared info on Russia investigation with Trump lawyers The Hill's 12:30 Report — Sponsored by NSSF — Trump reignites anthem war by canceling Eagles visit MORE (R).
The Associated Press called the race for Janz at 11:22 p.m. PDT.
Knocking off Nunes will be a tough task for Janz — the incumbent won by more than 30 points in 2016, when President TrumpDonald John TrumpSix takeaways from 2018's Super Tuesday Dem Andrew Janz advances in bid to unseat Nunes Montana GOP candidate Rosendale to take on Tester in November MORE also won the district by 9 points.
But Democrats are emboldened by Nunes’s ardent support of Trump during the investigation into Russia’s election meddling, which has drawn headlines and made Nunes a polarizing political figure.
Janz, a first-time candidate, was the clear Democratic frontrunner in the primary race. Since California’s “jungle primary” allows the top two candidates regardless of party to advance to a general election, he had been expected to move forward.
Janz has made the race a direct referendum on Nunes’s relationship with Trump amid the ongoing Russia probe. Nunes has taken center-stage as one of Trump’s biggest congressional defenders — as head of the House Intelligence Committee, he's sought to discredit special counsel Robert MuellerRobert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's investigation and has accused the Justice Department of being biased against Trump.
Even though it’s not clear whether the controversy surrounding Nunes will be enough to make the race competitive, Janz has effectively parlayed the news into a strong fundraising haul, having raised almost $1.9 million this cycle.
But Nunes’s visible role in defending the president has endeared him to many on the right as well. Ivanka TrumpIvana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpDem Andrew Janz advances in bid to unseat Nunes Ivanka Trump, Chelsea Clinton pay tribute to late fashion designer Kate Spade Eric Trump: My father's life became 'exponentially worse' when he ran for president MORE, the president’s eldest daughter, is headlining a fundraiser for Nunes later this month and the incumbent has raised $4.8 million this cycle.