Dem Andrew Janz advances in bid to unseat Nunes

The Associated Press called the race for Janz at 11:22 p.m. PDT.

But Democrats are emboldened by Nunes’s ardent support of Trump during the investigation into Russia’s election meddling, which has drawn headlines and made Nunes a polarizing political figure.

Janz, a first-time candidate, was the clear Democratic frontrunner in the primary race. Since California’s “jungle primary” allows the top two candidates regardless of party to advance to a general election, he had been expected to move forward.

Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE Janz has made the race a direct referendum on Nunes’s relationship with Trump amid the ongoing Russia probe. Nunes has taken center-stage as one of Trump’s biggest congressional defenders — as head of the House Intelligence Committee, he's sought to discredit special counsel's investigation and has accused the Justice Department of being biased against Trump.

Even though it’s not clear whether the controversy surrounding Nunes will be enough to make the race competitive, Janz has effectively parlayed the news into a strong fundraising haul, having raised almost $1.9 million this cycle.