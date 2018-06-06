Dems avoid shutout in Royce race as Cisneros advances

The party was initially concerned that a failure to coalesce around a single candidate would cost Democrats a spot in the general election. California’s primaries advance the top two candidates regardless of party, so two Republicans could have potentially made the ballot and shut out the Democrats from competing in November.

But Democrats are breathing a sigh of relief now that Cisneros has secured a spot in the general election. He’ll face off against Republican Young Kim, the leading vote-getter in the race.

Kim had been seen as the front-runner on the GOP side thanks in no small part to a quick endorsement from Royce the day after he announced his resignation. She's put together the strongest organization on the GOP side, raising more money than any other Republican.