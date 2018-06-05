N.J. state senator wins Dem nomination in bid to replace LoBiondo

New Jersey state Sen. Jeff Van Drew won his Democratic primary race on Tuesday night in a bid to replace retiring GOP Rep. Frank LoBiondoFrank Alo LoBiondoCongress — when considering women’s health, don’t forget about lung cancer GOP revolts multiply against retiring Ryan GOP split on immigration is a crisis for Ryan’s team MORE.
The Associated Press called the race for Van Drew at 9:30 p.m. EDT.
Democratic Party officials in New Jersey and Washington believed Van Drew would give Republicans the toughest challenge in a district President TrumpDonald John TrumpDem leader blasts ICE chief for plans to speak to 'hate group' Christie: 'I have not been asked' to help Trump prepare for Mueller interview Papadopoulos's wife asks Trump to pardon her husband in Mueller probe MORE won by almost 5 percent in 2016.
But the candidate also faced questions over his voting record, having bucked the national Democratic Party on issues like gun control, taxes, abortion and the environment.
Van Drew likely benefitted from progressives splitting their votes among other candidates in the primary: Tanzie Youngblood, Nate Kleinman and Will Cunningham.
Van Drew will face off against Seth Grossman, a local attorney who bested engineer Hirsh Singh among others in the Republican primary.
Dave Wasserman, an elections analyst at the non-partisan Cook Political report, called the seat one of the best chances for Democrats to flip a red seat in the country this cycle.
Updated: 10:58 p.m.